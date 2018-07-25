The GC seems to have moved on...

News of Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent’s rumoured ‘split’ only emerged a few days ago but it looks like the GC have might have already moved on with an old flame…

The reality star sparked speculation that she may have reunited with jailbird ex Stephen Mortimer – who she previously dated in 2016 – when he posted a cosy selfie of them in a car together on Wednesday.

Stephen snapped himself and a smiling Gemma, 37, sat beside one another and suggested that they were listening to Lana Del Rey’s Summertime Sadness by playing a clip of it on the Instagram Stories post.

Gemma was also spotted walking arm-in-arm with Stephen after a night out in Essex on Tuesday evening and he was apparently seen leaving her flat the following morning.

It comes just days after it was reported that the TOWIE star has broken up with Arg, 30, after getting tired of his partying.

‘It is over,’ a source close to Arg told The Sun. ‘Gemma dumped him after growing sick of his going out and then just disappearing, not telling her where he was.

‘He was regularly going AWOL and quite simply Gemma had enough. She’s got loads of exciting work things coming up and basically doesn’t have time to deal with his s***.’

There’s been no word as of yet from the pair about the alleged split but they’ve always had a pretty on-off romance since first dating back in 2012.

Meanwhile Gemma was seeing Stephen before she entered the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2016 but he was sent back to prison whilst she was still on the show for allegedly breaching his licence terms.

He had previously spent two years in jail for grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The duo were then seen together earlier this year, with Stephen posting several photos of them enjoying various outings on Instagram.

So what’s really going on? Well given that Gemma is currently busy filming her brand new realty show, we’ll probably soon get to see it all play out on screen…