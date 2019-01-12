TOWIE's biggest diva tells Now about her and boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent’s baby plans – and why she’s in a spin over glamming up on Dancing on Ice

Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent have been on and off more times than we can remember since they first got together on TOWIE back in 2012.

But the couple are stronger than ever, with Gemma having supported Arg, 31, during his recent stint in rehab, and even revealing that they’re seriously talking about having children. It sounds like we could definitely be hearing the pitter-patter of tiny little diva feet once Gemma’s finished her stint on Dancing on Ice this year, especially as she’s admitted that she and Arg are no longer using contraception…

Speaking to Now, Gemma, 37, laughs, ‘Me and Arg are always horny, darling! We’re hoping for a baby towards the end of this year. After Dancing on Ice, we’re going to have a bloody good holiday. We’ll go to Dubai and Maldives, and we’re going to have a good break and see what happens. We’re really looking forward to it!’

It’s no surprise that the sequins and sparkles of Dancing on Ice are right up Gemma’s street, and when we meet up with her at rehearsals she’s done up to the nines in her costume, with a full face of glam make-up and her hair as big as ever.

‘I was born glamorous, darling,’ she says. ‘Normally I tone it down, but this is the one show I’m like, “Just do the hair a bit bigger, give me a bit more lipgloss.” I’m loving beingon the show because I think, for us TOWIE girls, when we were first on the series it was all about the big hair and big make-up – very Essex – and then the more famous we got, everyone except for me tried to tone it down a bit. But I was like, no. So being back on this show is like old-school TOWIE days.’

Gemma also tells us she’s lost at least one dress size since she started rehearsals in September last year. ‘I’ve started shrinking. I’m losing it in places I didn’t think it would come off,’ she adds. ‘It’s like a fat freeze!’

Although sceptical fans were convinced she’d hate Dancing on Ice and quit before the show even started, Gemma is proving the doubters wrong, and insists she’s genuinely loving the experience.

‘When you’re on the ice, no-one can get to you,’ she explains. ‘So you’re out there, you’ve got the ice and you’ve got your partner and the whole world kind of stops. It’s good, it’s fun. We’ve all worked so hard and that’s why I think there’s no bitchiness, there’s no competition. Everyone here appreciates what each one of us has been through. We’ve got a really good sisterhood going. We have a laugh.’

Dancing on Ice is on Sundays at 6pm on ITV