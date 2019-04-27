That was quick!

Rumour has it Gemma Collins and boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent have split for a second time this year!

According to an insider, the pair – who only recently got back together – broke up after she branded him an ’embarrassment’ during a huge row.

The dancing on Ice star is believed to have called time on their on/off romance for the second time in months, after they began bickering over Arg’s recent weight gain.

‘They had a big bust up and Gemma said James was an embarrassment to be around after he began putting on a lot of weight again,’ a source told The Sun.

‘Gemma is determined to get on with her life and wants to be alone.’

It comes just weeks after the couple – who made their romance official last year January – split up for a few days.

In February, Arg, 31, body-shamed Gemma as he said she had ‘more rolls than Greggs’ in a series of explosive messages.

He also posted an unflattering picture of the 38-year-old snoring, which angered her.

Despite the pair rekindling their romance within just a few days, and later jetting off on a romantic holiday to Tenerife, it appeared that Gemma was still feeling emotional about the breakup, as she admitted she’d fallen out of love with Arg.

During an appearance on The Jonathon Ross show last month, the show’s host asked: ‘Are you in love with anyone at the moment?’

To which she replied: ‘Sort of and not sort of… I’m going to get some lessons from Harry [Redknapp] and Sandra.[They] should set up a training school for young love.’

Jonathan later asked if the former The Only Way is Essex star was ‘sort of single’ at the moment, and Gemma said: ‘It’s complicated, yeah.’

She added: ‘I’m sick of blokes. I’m sick of them. I’ve just had enough to be honest…’

And with the pair now unfollowing each other on Instagram, it seems their split could be the real deal this time round.

We sure hope everything’s ok, guys!