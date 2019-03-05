So glad to see them back together!

Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent have confirmed they are back together following their bitter split just over a week ago.

The couple celebrated their reunion with a romantic trip to Paris over the weekend, even enjoying a passionate kiss in front of the city’s famous landmark – the Eiffel Tower.

Gemma, 38, and Arg, 31, looked as loved-up as ever as they enjoyed a stroll around the city on Monday evening before taking in a show at the famous Moulin Rouge.

And on Sunday, the newly reunited couple dined at Paris’ Four Seasons George V Hotel, where according to onlookers they were being very ‘affectionate with each other’.

Pictures obtained by the MailOnline saw Gemma and Arg enjoying afternoon tea and cake at the luxury hotel.

An insider also claimed there were ‘absolutely no signs the relationship was in danger’.

The source added: ‘They were very happy, laughing and being affectionate with each other.’

The couple’s happy reunion comes after a turbulent two weeks that saw Gemma dump Arg after he posted a video of her snoring on social media.

After a ‘humiliated’ Gem kicked him out of her house, it was later revealed that the Essex star told his ex girlfriend that she ‘had more rolls than Greggs’ and that she was a ‘horrible lump’ in string of shock messages.

Arg later opened up about their split, saying he regrets lashing out at the Dancing On Ice star.

‘I have problems with my own weight so I’m the last person who should be trying to fat shame,’ Arg said.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he continued: ‘It’s a bit pot, kettle, black as Gemma lost two stone doing Dancing on Ice so I actually weigh more than she does now.’

‘We were having a huge row because she was angry with me for posting the video of her snoring on social media,’ Arg said.

‘She’d kicked me out of her flat and things got nasty between us. I deeply regret what I said but Gemma gave as good as she got, we both said some very nasty, hurtful things to each other.

‘I actually thought she looked really cute and assumed she’d see the funny side.’