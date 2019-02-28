Are these two back together already?

There’s a new update in the Gemma Collins and James Argent relationship drama – as apparently they’re already on track to get back together after barely three days apart.

In case you missed it, the TOWIE pair called things quits on Monday after Arg reportedly ‘fat shamed’ his on/off girlfriend with a string of vile messages saying she ‘has more rolls than Greggs’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Gemma Collins left ‘distraught’ as mum is rushed to hospital – just days after James Argent split

But despite the cruel comments, now Gem, 38, seems to have forgiven her beau after he sneaked round her house in Essex to beg for forgiveness.

A source said: ‘James arrived at Gemma’s door to apologise for his awful behaviour.

‘He admitted that he was disgusted with himself and wants to change everything that has happened.’

Speaking to The Sun, they added: ‘She has told him it will take time to repair things.’

Photos of 31-year-old Arg have since emerged which see him getting a taxi from her house this morning after allegedly spending the night there.

This comes after Dancing On Ice star Gemma was left ‘mortified’ earlier this week when Arg shared a video of her asleep and snoring in the bed they shared.

Furious over the unflattering snaps, The GC is then said to have kicked the reality star out of her home immediately.

But clearly the argument didn’t last long as a source has since revealed the pair – who have been dating on and off for seven years – are ‘moving in the right direction’.

‘They’re talking again over the phone and things are moving in the right direction,’ they told The Sun.

‘There’s no doubt they will reconcile – they love each other too much for this to be the end.’

They added: ‘Arg has apologised and knows he was in the wrong, he’s absolutely gutted he’s lost her – they’ve both accepted they are hurt by everything that’s happened, but ultimately they want to be together.’

Watch this space!