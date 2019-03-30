Definitely not a PG-13 rating…

Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent appear to have finally put their troubles behind them after a loved-up holiday in Tenerife.

But just because the holiday has ended doesn’t mean the romance has to, as they both proved with a very steamy bathtub video on Friday night.

Looking more in love than ever, Gemma, 38, shared a video on her Instagram stories of herself and Arg, 31, enjoying themselves in a huge bath.

Protecting their modesty with a mountain of bubbles, the couple were completely naked as they soaked in the tub, wearing nothing but a pair of designer sunglasses.

Listening to Jay Z and Beyonce’s 2003 hit, Bonnie and Clyde, a smitten Arg sang to his love: ‘Me and my girlfriend’, before planting a kiss on Gemma’s head before smiling and coyly turning away from the camera.

Arg also posted a snap of the duo relaxing in the super-sized tub with the caption: ‘Bath Time with Bae ❤️ #theworldisyours’. See the photo HERE!

Meanwhile, Gemma is already pining for the sunnier climes of her recent jaunt to Tenerife, as she shared a stunning close-up snap while thanking Arg for ‘spoiling her’.

She said: ‘Thank you @real_arg for spoiling me rotten as you always do 💗❤️💗 we really did have the best holiday I’m already missing it 💗❤️💗 but the MEMORIES we made will last FOREVER 💗❤️💗.’ See the photo HERE!

The GC also shared an incredible throwback snap in a pink bikini, showcasing her impressive two-and-a-half stone weight-loss.

Posing up a storm in the neon two-piece, former TOWIE star Gemma can be seen looking over her shoulder with her blonde hair tumbling down her back.

Teasing a new project, Gem wrote alongside the photo: ‘I had a FANTASTIC holiday ✌🏻 now back to work to make some FANTASTIC TELEVISION 🎥 I am so so excited about my next projects for this year all very exciting 💗🎥💗🎥💗🎥💗🎥💗🎥 🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈🇺🇸✈ #LABABY.’ See the photo HERE!