The reality star says they're 'very happy'

Gemma Collins has confirmed she’s back together with her on-off lover James ‘Arg’ Argent in a gushing Instagram post.

The pair split last month, but as Arg has entered rehab, Gemma has revealed they’re ‘back together and happy.’

After her realty show, Diva España aired last night, the star shared a video of her and Arg riding a moped together and wrote alongside it: ‘Thank you all for the amazing comments & support for my show tonight!

‘The response has been overwhelming not to mention trending No1 on twitter!

‘I just want to say I do love Arg very much.

‘He is working so hard on himself & getting better, I’m very proud of him.

‘I can’t ask for more than that! We’re back together & we’re very happy!

‘#RideOrDie Goodnight everyone, Love the GC #DivaEspana.’

Gemma’s revelation comes after Arg showed his support for Gemma ahead of her show.

He wrote on Instagram: ‘I want to say a huge thank you for all of your support.

‘I’m doing well & Feeling good but I couldn’t of done it without this one @gemmacollins1 Her show #DivaEspana is on @ITVBe Tonight at 9pm.

‘I know it wasn’t an easy show for her to make.

‘It’s not been the easiest of times but through it all she makes us laugh.

‘I know she’ll smash it tonight & here’s to a better future for us both.

‘My number one love always & the nations favourite Diva, GC.’

The couple split last month after Gemma grew sick of him ‘not keeping promises.’

A source revealed at the time: ‘Gemma decided enough is enough.

‘He didn’t keep his word on all the promises.

‘She’s become very successful in building her brand and wants to carry that on and become a global household name.

‘She’s frustrated Arg is still very much at a stage of partying hard and having fun.

‘He promised a lot and delivered nothing.’

We’re glad you worked things out, guys!