They look so happy!

Gemma Collins and boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent appear to have put their nasty break behind them once and for all.

The couple looked the picture of happiness as they enjoyed some quality time together in the sun after jetting off to Tenerife, Spain.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Gemma Collins flogging her old clothes for a TENNER after Dancing on Ice weight loss

Keeping fans updated on their trip, Gemma, 38, and 31-year-old Arg, who is due to play a gig on the island tonight, shared an adorable snap of themselves snorkelling in the sea.

Wearing no make-up, Gemma looked radiant as she beamed from ear-to-ear while treading water behind Arg, who looked equally as happy to be sharing a special moment with his love.

Captioning the cute snap on Instagram, Gemma said: ‘SNORKELLING AROUND ✌🏻🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠🐠 happy holidays with @real_arg #savingtheplanet #happyholidays and a genuine smile 😊 #happytime #happy.’

Fans loved seeing the couple back together and happy again, with one commenting: ‘You both look genuinely happy, that’s lovely to see! ❤️.’

Another said: ‘Genuinely so glad to see u both happy and loved up 😍😍😍😍😍😍.’

And a third simply added: ‘Perfect couple x.’

The GC and Arg also enjoyed a ‘magical moment’ watching whales swim alongside their boat – which led to Gemma making a rather unusual request to TV legend, Sir David Attenborough.

Captioning a short clip of the sighting on Instagram, The GC begged Sir David to let her join him on his ‘next adventure’.

She said: ‘The most MAGICAL MAGNIFICENT moment we must look after our beautiful animals and treasure them LET them BE FREE,” Collins wrote alongside her video.

‘@David_attenborough please let me come on your next ADVENTURE. FREE all animals let them be in their NATURAL HABITAT and be happy SAY NO to animals in captivity.’

Gemma then asked her fans if they know of any animal charities she can get involved with in a bid to ‘use her voice to get animals out of cages’.

She concluded: ‘I feel very passionate about this. #respectmotherearth #noplasticwaste.’

And after an exhausting day of excursions, Gemma and Arg shared a sweet snap of themselves cuddled up in bed listening to Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing.

The couple’s romantic getaway comes after they rekindled their relationship earlier this month.

Gemma dumped Arg at the end of February after he posted a video online of her snoring, later fat-shaming her by saying she has ‘more rolls than Greggs’ after she kicked him out of her house.

Glad to see them back on track!