Arg and Gemma’s break up isn't going smoothly!

James ‘Arg’ Argent has reportedly been left devastated after ex girlfriend Gemma Collins threw out his belongings following the pair’s shock split.

Self confessed diva, Gemma moved out of the flat the couple shared together this week, failing to tell James she was getting rid of his things.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Gemma Collins finally reveals weight loss secret as she wows fans with slim figure in new pics

A source close to Arg reportedly revealed: ‘James had no idea Gemma was moving out of the flat and the first he heard about it was after the pictures came out.’

Speaking to The Sun the insider added: ‘It has really stung him and he also found out she’s chucked out a load of his stuff without telling him.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

‘He’s really devastated at this point and it’s not helping him get over the relationship.’

The Essex lovebirds broke the relationship off in April, after a string of arguments about James’ expanding waistline, with an insider telling: ‘They had a big bust-up and Gemma said James was an embarrassment to be around after he began putting on a lot of weight again.

‘At the moment Gemma is determined to get on with her life and wants to be alone without any visits from James.

‘She’s pretty cut up about it but friends are saying that they wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together, considering their history.’

With the two since unfollowing each other on social media, a spokesperson for Gem confirmed the bitter break up, saying: ‘Gemma had no choice but to end the relationship. There will be no further comment.’

This isn’t the first time Gem and Arg have called it quits on their romance, with the two ending things earlier this year when James shared an embarrassing Instagram video of Gemma snoring as she slept in bed.