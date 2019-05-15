The GC has been living it large in LA!

Gemma Collins is currently living it up across the pond, filming her brand new reality series Diva Forever.

Spending time in LA with celeb pal Jonathan Cheban, 38-year-old Gem has been given a no expense spared tour of the star-studded US city.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Taking to Instagram, the former TOWIE star was sure to share snippets of her luxury day in Beverly Hills with her 1.3 million followers.

MORE: Gemma Collins shares hilarious response after THIS A-lister attends the Met Gala looking just like her

The GC even made an appointment with Kim Kardashian’s cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Ourian.

As she settled down for her consultation with the famous doc, Gemma gave fans an update, addressing the camera to say: ‘Guys I’m with the top top surgeon in LA, Dr. Ourian, you might’ve seen him.’

Friend of Kimmy K Jonathan was quick to chime in, adding: ‘He’s been on about every Instagram in the world, every star and I mean every star.

‘Real stars, not just Insta stars. ‘

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Gem continued: ‘They’ve all been here, now I’m here, and I can’t wait to show you the results.’

In another clip, Gemma can be heard informing Dr. Ourian on her desired transformation, explaining: ‘I need this face sucked out my face pronto.

Referencing her recent weight loss, she added: ‘I’ve just lost two and a half stone but the face don’t get any thinner.’

Despite the self confessed diva’s requests, the cosmetic guru’s three month waiting list meant she left the chair looking the same, although Dr. Ourian promised: ‘I can’t wait to work on you and make you even more gorgeous.’

Continuing on her luxe Hollywood day out, Gemma’s next stop was to dinner at celeb haunt Catch, where she tried on some very blingy jewellery over her meal.

‘So Jonathan is treating me to diamonds tonight, wow,’ Gem told Instagram, before trying on a bracelet encrusted with some rather large rocks.

Going on to try on a ring complete with a giant yellow diamond, she added: ‘Holy s***, oh my God! It’s the yellow diamond I always wanted.

‘I’ve been thoroughly spoilt whilst in LA.’