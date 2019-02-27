Poor Gemma...

Gemma Collins has cut her ‘break-up’ holiday short after her mum was rushed to hospital.

The 38-year-old is ‘distraught’ after mum Joan was admitted with pneumonia, just days after she reportedly split from boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: The ‘REAL reason’ why Gemma Collins ‘dumped’ James Argent revealed as he’s pictured moving out of her home

Gemma had taken herself off on holiday to help escape her heartache in the UK after what appears to be a nasty split with Arg.

‘Gemma is absolutely distraught,’ a source told The Sun.

“Her mum has been ill for some time but it has taken a real turn in the last day or two and she has been taken to hospital which has been scary for Gemma, let alone Joan.’

Gemma and Arg are said to have ended things after they had a furious row, in which Arg allegedly fat-shamed Gemma, after he shared an unflattering video online of her snoring.

But Gemma has pushed all that to the back of her mind to be by her mum’s side.

‘Gemma wants to be there for her mum but has to try and deal with this alongside the fact Arg still hasn’t apologised to her for his comments.

‘At the moment she is filming a cameo on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, which she is committed to despite everything else going on.’

The insider added: ‘But it has been a terrible week for her and she is devastated by everything which has happened.’

Meanwhile, Gemma’s fans have rallied around her after she shared a sweet tribute to her mum on Instagram.

Captioning a lovely snap of her and Joan, Gems said: ‘My poor mummy in hospital 🏥 with pneumonia coming home @joancollins1 to be right by your side ❤️ I love you ❤️ #itsnotbeenagoodweek 😓.’

One fan commented: ‘Be strong @gemmacollins1 .. you’ve made the right decision about Arg , nice boy ( deep down ) but not the man you need 🤷🏻‍♀️ take care of your mum and yourself ❤️’

Another said: ‘Aww sorry to here your mums not well x sending love for a speedy recovery.’

And a third added: ‘Pneumonia is serious. You’re doing the right thing. Hope she gets better soon.’

Get well soon, Joan.