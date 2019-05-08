The GC is eyeing up a famous US star

She’s only been single for a few weeks, but Gemma Collins is already lining up her next famous boyfriend – Rob Kardashian.

The reality star, 38, is planning to crack America while filming her new show, Diva Forever, and now she wants to win over Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Rob, with the help from her pal, Jonathan Cheban.

‘Gemma’s already asked Jonathan to introduce her to Rob, who she thinks is a real hunk,’ a source told New! magazine.

‘She hopes to mingle with some celebs – and Rob’s at the top of her list,’ they added.

Gemma recently broke up with her on-off boyfriend, James ‘Arg’ Argent.

The insider continued: ‘Once Arg sees her hanging out with a big celeb he’ll realise how lucky he is to be with her.’

Gemma moved out of the flat she and Arg shared together last week, throwing out his belongings without telling him.

A source close to Arg reportedly revealed: ‘James had no idea Gemma was moving out of the flat and the first he heard about it was after the pictures came out.

‘It has really stung him and he also found out she’s chucked out a load of his stuff without telling him.

‘He’s really devastated at this point and it’s not helping him get over the relationship.’

The former lovebirds broke things off in April, with an insider saying: ‘They had a big bust-up and Gemma said that James was an embarrassment to be around after he began putting on a lot of weight again.

‘At the moment Gemma is determined to get on with her life and wants to be alone without any visits from James.’

And the Dancing On Ice star has been making digs at her ex on Instagram, recently scathing: ‘#notimefordisrespect #knowyourworth.’

Watch out, Rob!