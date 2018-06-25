The GC is willing to sell it for a pretty hefty price

She’s fiery, sassy and the ultimate meme – obviously we’re talking about the one and only Gemma Collins.

And just when you thought she couldn’t get any more outrageous, the GC has dropped a bombshell bigger than her Essex blow dry – she has a SEX tape.

Yup, don’t adjust your screens because the TOWIE star is ready to take on Kim Kardashian as she’s even willing to sell it… for the right price of course.

‘I have actually made a sex tape and it’s very good, if I do say so myself,’ the 37-year-old admitted.

But while Gem is currently loved up with boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent, the reality star admitted she filmed the X rated footage on her iPhone because she wanted to watch herself getting intimate with a former partner.

‘I just made it because I was in love with my partner and I really fancied him,’ she told The Sun.

‘And always wanted to look at it again. It is on an iPhone somewhere in my house.’

Although Gemma didn’t reveal which ex she created the saucy clip with, she does think it could be an even bigger sensation than Kim Kardashian’s viral sex tape with Ray-J.

‘I do feel my sex tape would knock Kim K off her pedestal. But I’d need a million for it.

‘I would sell my sex tape for a million, yeah. I know people would enjoy it. And I’d enjoy the money, because I could go on holiday for a year.’

With her eyes on the cash, the GC added: ‘I’d like to set something up where they like pay per clip to watch it.

‘The world needs to see the Gemma Collins sex tape.’

And a sex tape isn’t the only huge news Gem has dropped on the world this weekend, as the former CBB housemate revealed that she’s recently landed her very own reality TV show.

Taking to Instagram, the telly star wrote: ‘I’m so humbled and so so grateful to finally fulfil my dream I had when I first started out … today is the day where I can announce I am filming for my own reality show 💫💗💫 DREAMS do come TRUE’.

Is anyone else desperate to see this?