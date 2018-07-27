Check out the GC!

Gemma Collins might have reportedly split from James ‘Arg’ Argent but she’s clearly not letting it get her down!

The TOWIE star – who has been seen with two of her exes since the break-up – seemed to put it all behind her when she stripped off for a sexy swimsuit photo today.

‘KIKI …. do you love me….. ✌🏻 rocking my @boohoo costume ✌🏻,’ Gemma, 37, captioned the snap.

The GC proved she’s feeling very body confident as she modelled the patterned all-in-one and stood proudly with her hands on her hips beside a swimming pool.

Gemma’s daring picture left fans stunned and many were quick to praise her for it.

‘You look AMAZING Gemma,’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘I so admire your confidence!’

Meanwhile one gushed: ‘looking like the hottest babe in the heatwave @gemmacollins1 🌞💫☄’

And a fellow fan admitted: ‘I want to look like this errry day 🔥’

Others were confused by the fact that Gemma sported long bouncy locks for the photo, despite having it cut into a sharp bob yesterday.

The reality star seemed to be enjoying quality time with family and friends beside the pool and was even seen hanging out with ex Laurence Hearn, who she got close to on Celebs Go Dating earlier this year.

Gemma was also spotted with another former boyfriend, jailbird Stephen Mortimer, earlier this week as they went on a night out in Essex.

It comes after it was claimed that Gemma and Arg, 30, have ended their on-off romance (again) as Gem had grown tired of her other half’s partying.

‘It is over,’ a source close to Arg told The Sun. ‘Gemma dumped him after growing sick of his going out and then just disappearing, not telling her where he was.

‘He was regularly going AWOL and quite simply Gemma had enough. She’s got loads of exciting work things coming up and basically doesn’t have time to deal with his s**t.’

Let’s hope we’ll soon get to find out what exactly has gone on as GC is set to bring her very own reality show to our screens in the near future…