Gemma Collins ‘signs up for Dancing On Ice’ after missing out on Strictly

The GC has received a 'big offer' apparently

Gemma Collins might have missed out on Strictly Come Dancing but we’re reportedly still going to see her strutting her stuff on telly – and on the ice!

Yep, the TOWIE favourite is said to have signed up for the next series of Dancing On Ice after receiving a ‘big offer’ and it sounds like she could be the star of the show.

‘Gemma was one of the first names they wanted to sign,’ a show source said.

‘They made her a big offer and are confident she will be one of the stars of the show this year.

‘They think viewers will love to see her show off her dancing skills, particularly as Strictly turned her down.’

It was previously reported that Gemma, 37, had hoped to bag a place on Strictly but this didn’t come to fruition.

‘We’ll have celebrities from all walks of life on our shows,’ the ITV insider told The Sun. ‘The GC is a big character and will be telly gold. Strictly’s loss is Dancing On Ice’s gain.’

Gemma could be joining a host of other reality stars to get their skates on, with other TV faces linked to the show including Love Island contestants Dani Dyer and Wes Nelson.

The Essex girl has been popping up on our screens a lot lately and was most recently seen trying her hand at cooking on Celebrity MasterChef.

She also had her very own one-off programme, Diva Espana, on ITVBe which followed her as she headed off to Marbella.

During the show Gemma endured some problems in her relationship with boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent and was left in tears as she ended things between them.

However, they’ve since confirmed that they’re back together and Gemma has insisted that they’re now happier than ever.

In fact she’d even like them to tie the knot on screen if Diva Espana returns.

‘I’d like (a wedding) on Diva Espana now to be honest,’ Gemma recently told The Sun. ‘It would have to be called “Gem and Arg the Wedding Special.”

‘We are actually going to have a couple of weddings. He wants to get married in Spain but to get married in Spain, you’ve got to get married in England first.

‘So I’m probably going to have a few weddings hun!’

Sounds exciting, GC!