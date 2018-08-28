James is taking some time out

James ‘Arg’ Argent has reportedly checked into a rehab facility after splitting from on/off girlfriend Gemma Collins.

The TOWIE star is set to take some time out and work on himself as a preventative measure, after he found he was struggling to cope.

‘James was under a dark cloud recently and has made the brave decision to enter back into a programme to help him get back on track,’ a source revealed to The Sun.

Adding: ‘He has been attending regular therapy and secondary care at an outpatient treatment facility in London.’

This isn’t the first time the reality star has had to seek help, as back in 2017, Arg checked into a rehab facility in Thailand to help beat his demons.

And, with the new series of TOWIE currently being filmed and set to return to our screens very soon, sadly it seems as though Arg won’t be.

The source continued: ‘James told his family and friends he wouldn’t be starting filming with this series of Towie. He’s being supported by the show’s producers who have agreed he needs to take time out to focus on himself.’

Despite his and Gemma’s shock split back in July, it’s thought that the 37-year-old will also be on hand to offer support, as Arg, 30, was pictured leaving the GC’s Essex home recently.

The couple decided to call it quits on their relationship amid claims that James’ behaviour was to blame.

‘It is over. Gemma dumped him after growing sick of his going out and then just disappearing, not telling her where he was,’ a source confessed to the publication.

It has also been revealed that their relationship woes will be played out on the Essex lady’s new show Diva Espana.

While these two don’t seem like they’re getting back together anytime, we’re just glad Arg is getting the help he needs.