THIS is why we love The GC

If there’s one thing we know about Gemma Collins, it’s that she’s completely and utterly unapologetic.

Whether the TOWIE star is telling her Essex pals exactly how it is, sharing smokin’ bikini pics from Tenerife or just generally being a total sass queen, we can always count on The GC to tell it how it is.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

So when photos emerged of Gemma getting a massage while topless on holiday this week, we knew she’d have a pretty great response. And it turns out she doesn’t care one bit about the backlash.

More: Ooh! Have Gemma Collins and James ‘Arg’ Argent just landed their own reality show?

‘I’m not ashamed of my body, I’m really proud of it’, the 37-year-old told The Sun.

‘Kate Middleton got papped topless and now the GC, it just shows you!’

Coming SOON 🙌🏻🙌🏻 @boohoo …. A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on May 9, 2018 at 11:39am PDT

Adding that she’s a total natural babe, the Essex star added: ‘I’m not going to hide away. I’m really proud I’m 37 and I’ve never had one bit of cosmetic surgery done.

‘That’s why I’m popular with girls, I’m real and I’m totally natural.’

Despite receiving a load of flack from cruel trolls following the snaps – which see Gem on a massage bed in Marbella with a towel around her waist and her top half uncovered – the CBB finalist added that she’s happy with her figure.

‘I wasn’t devastated when I saw those snaps because that’s my body’, she said.

‘It’s all natural, but I have been thinking recently about maybe getting an uplift.’

Holiday drama aside, it’s an exciting time for the GC as she’s reportedly bagged her very own reality show with boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent. Err… we really need to see that!