We love Gemma Collins. But when Now recently interviewed her about her new book, she took her 'Diva ways' to the extreme! Since the magazine hit the newsstands, it's gone viral. Here's what happened...

NOW: Hi Gemma! How are you?

Gemma: I’m very good, how are you?

I’m good! What have you been up to today?

I’ve been doing lots of interviews for my book, just like I’m doing now. It’s been very full on.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

So tell me about your book. How did it come about?

Have you read it, hun?

No I haven’t, I’m afraid.

OK, so you’re doing this interview without having done any research or read the book or anything?

I wasn’t sent it…

(PR: It’s only been sent out to certain people, and it’s not out yet. She’d have been lucky to have already read a copy.)

Who do you work for?

Now magazine.

(Gemma to her PR:) All these questions need to be about the book and if they haven’t got the book in front of them…

(PR: They would have been briefed on the book though.)

Oh, have you been briefed on the book, hun?

Yes.

All right, go for it then! What is it you wanted to ask me?

How did the book come about?

Basically, I read Pocket Kim Wisdom [a book of quotes from Kim Kardashian]. My mum bought it for me, and it was absolutely hilarious, so I thought, you know what? I need to do my version of it and that’s literally what I’ve done. That was my whole inspo for the book.

SEE GEMMA COLLINS’ AMAZING THROWBACK

And what kind of advice do you have in there?

Erm… have they given you any stuff from the book? Then you would know… It’s going to be hard to do this if you don’t know. Basically, it’s a real fun, fun, fun guide to life and being the best version of you.

How have you specifically earned your divaship?

I’ve been through a lot in my life. I’m a real ambassador for all the girls out there and basically, yeah, that’s that really. I’m The GC, baby!

What’s the best advice you give in the book?

Well, if you read it, you would know, so… I think wait until you get a copy and then you’ll be able to embrace the book. It’s hard to do an interview if you haven’t done any research on the book or been sent it. I’m going to get them to send you a book and you can read up on it and then maybe we’ll do this another time. Because we’re meant to be doing an interview on the book, but you haven’t got the book in front of you, so you don’t know what it’s about.

(PR: Do we have the next question?)

(To the PR:) Do you see what I’m saying? It’s hard for the girl to do the interview if she hasn’t got the book and stuff.

(PR: Absolutely. So what was your next question for Gemma?)

They weren’t about the book specifically.

OK, so this was meant to be about the book. Basically, any of the interviews have to be about the book; anything else isn’t relevant. Darling, don’t worry, we’re going to get the book publishers to send everyone doing an interview the book. Thank you, bye!