Doesn't she look amazing!

Dancing on Ice and TOWIE star Gemma Collins has always been open about her struggles with her weight.

But it seems that the GC may finally have hit on the magic formula on how to drop both pounds and inches – and it’s all in a day’s work on the ice.

Speaking to the Sun Online about the 37-year-old reality star pro skating partner Matt Evers revealed that the punishing training regime for the popular ITV show had helped transform her figure.

‘Gemma has never really been exposed to going to the gym, that’s not what her passion is,’ Matt, 42, revealed.

‘So when we first started out we went from 15 mins on the ice, before having to sit down and have a break. Each week we would build it up and after five weeks I held her hands and said, ‘Babes you do realise you’ve done 2 hours straight.’

And now it seems that Gemma’s twists and turns in the rink are translating to a more toned physique, as Matt outlined the staggering number of calories the boutique owner burns in just one session.

‘Now she is doing 2 hours training 3 times a week, burning at least 1,000 calories a time. Then there’s a full studio day on Sunday and choreography on Monday which is even longer.’

Continuing he revealed that Gemma couldn’t feel more excited about her changing shape.

‘The confidence that she has since she has been losing the weight – she feels sexier,’ he said.

‘Last week at the costume fittings the wardrobe team had to take off four inches from her waist from where she was before Christmas. It’s just incredible.’

He also explained that Gemma is hoping her amazing weight loss journey will help to inspire others, adding:

‘She is really adamant about giving the curvier girls the motivation to get up off that couch for a little bit and just get moving. She wants to be a role model for that.’