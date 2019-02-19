The GC has urged fans to eat what they want

Gemma Collins has urged her fans to eat what they want after branding dieting and weight loss ‘nonsense’.

Despite losing 2.5 stone during her stint on Dancing On Ice, The GC appears to have relaxed her healthier lifestyle as she called for people to ‘eat real food’.

Sharing a video of her shimmying in a black swimsuit on Instagram, Gemma told her followers: ‘Stop wishing for other people’s bodies. Find peace in your own. Just eat food. Eat real food,be active and live your LIFE.

‘Forget all the diet and weight loss NONSENSE. It’s really just that… NONSENSE. spreading LOVE and POSITIVITY.’

Fans loved Gemma’s body positive message, with one commenting on her post: ‘You’re gorgeous! I’m going to start living my life bigger and badder just like you. I’m fluffy not fat.’

Another said: ‘Look great Gemma…beauty is confidence not dress size.’

While a third added: ‘Confidence and self love is the best makeup or outfit any woman can wear. You go girl.’

And a fourth said: ‘Well done @gemmacollins1 keeping it real, for these young girls who think they need a barbie body.’

Meanwhile, Gemma’s exit from DOI appears to have had a disastrous effect on the ratings, which reportedly plunged by 2.6million after she was voted off.

According to reports, ratings soared to an average of more than 6.5 million every time Gemma took to the ice – with around 6.3 million people tuning in just to watch her skate-off.

But her departure has seen a huge slump as ratings for Sunday’s show dropped to just 3.7 million without The GC, according to The Sun.

A source said: ‘This was always producers’ fears — that when Gemma went, interest would wane.

‘They’re hoping for some fresh drama to give them another boost.’