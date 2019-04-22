Looking good, Gem!

The day we’ve all been waiting for is here… Gemma Collins is getting her own TV show. And to publicise her latest venture, the TOWIE star has shared some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram. You can see the picture HERE.

She captioned the image of herself in a revealing LBD: ‘The new GEMMA COLLINS show coming soon to @itvbe ✌🏻 dress: @asos shoes: @dune_london What do you want to see guys 💋 comment below’.

And fans were LOVING her style.

‘You look amazing! 💖’ wrote one on twitter. While another commented, ‘Wow Gem inspirational you look absolutely fabulous x’

The ex-TOWIE star, 38, has lost an incredible two stone this year, after throwing herself into training for Dancing On Ice.

Earlier this week, the star shared some more footage of her new LA-based show.

Recording the crew as they set up a treadmill in front of a green screen, Gem joked: ‘So because I’m trying to lose weight at the minute everywhere I go I have my team bring a tread mill in on set…Oh yes I do. I am the queen of divas.’

Gem continued: ‘Just getting on the treadmill in sequins…this is what you do when you’re a diva guys. You have them all on hand with the treadmill to pretty much do most of it for you.’

Gemma’s new show will be a six parter, following Gem over the pond as she tries to crack America.

She recently wrote on social media: ‘I had a FANTASTIC holiday now back to work to make some FANTASTIC TELEVISION.’