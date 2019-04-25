The GC's on an epic health kick!

Gemma Collins has taken to Instagram to reveal the secret behind her recent weight loss.

The self confessed diva shared a snap as she confidently posed on a patch of lawn, throwing up a peace sign and sporting an all white coordinating jogging bottom and T-shirt combo.

In her embellished head band and pink trainers, the 38-year-old Essex native penned a caption thanking fans for the complimentary comments she’s received on her appearance lately.

She wrote: ‘Thanks for your weight loss comments my hard work is defo paying off ✌🏻.’

The GC signed off the caption with a pair of hashtags, hinting at the secret behind her slimmer figure, penning: ‘#veganlifestyle #eatlifenotdeath.’

Plenty of fans took to the comment section beneath the post to praise Gemma on her latest dietary decision. One fellow plant based eater wrote: ‘So amazing you have gone vegan and you are looking amazing 😍 #VGANG 🌱,’ while another enthused: ‘Yesss we love a vegan GC.’

With Gem seeming well and truly on the health wagon, boyfriend, 31-year-old James ‘Arg’ Argent, took to social media to let fans know he too was beginning a fitness kick after admitting he has been given a serious warning about his weight.

Fellow former TOWIE star Arg shared a snap as he posed in the ring during a sweaty boxing session, captioning the photo: ‘I’ve been warned I’m on “Death Row” because of my weight gain!

‘Thanks to my old friends @mranthonyyarde @tundeajayi9today my life changes & I’m back in the boxing gym! 🦁’

And the Essex native was sure to provide his 766k followers with proof of his new found fitness motivation, sharing a snap of his gym membership on his story.

James’ followers were quick to send him a flood of supportive messages, with one praising: ‘Well done Arg. Good luck! You can do it 💙,’ and one more saying: ‘You will smash it like you did before! Well done for getting back in it.’