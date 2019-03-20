Looking good, Gemma!

She’s made no secret of the fact that she wants to get married, and now Gemma Collins has taken things one step further and found herself a wedding dress.

The 38-year-old has lost two-and-a-half stone thanks to her appearance on Dancing On Ice – and she isn’t afraid to flaunt it.

Modelling some beautiful white lace dresses from her own boutique, The GC looked stunning as she plugged them to her fans as a great option for ‘holidays, special occasions and weddings’.

Fans quickly complimented Gemma on her weight loss, and agreed that the dresses would look perfect to say ‘I do’ in.

One person commented: ‘You look great. Love the dress 😍’ while another added: ‘Omg this is stunning if I was getting married again I would so get this!!’

A third added: ‘You look so slim, serine and gorgeous, love the dress and the hair p.s. gorgeous eyes gal!’

And a fourth gushed: ‘I said yesterday how fabulous you were looking but today is awesome what a role model to us curvaceous women!! 🙏💕 the dress is gorgeous.’

While others were confused and thought this was Gemma’s way of announcing her engagement to boyfriend James ‘Arg’ Argent.

One said: ‘Looking lovely, thought for a minute it was your wedding dress x.’

Meanwhile, Gemma has vowed to stick to her healthier lifestyle after dropping some serious weight while competing in the ITV skating show.

‘I will 100 per cent keep up with the fitness. I feel so much better. I can just move a lot more. I can do my shoes up,’ she told The Sun.

‘I had about three tyres round my middle and they’ve gone. I’m still a bigger girl, but when I got on the scales I was shocked.’

The GC appears to be having an image overhaul after she revealed she’s had non-invasive procedures on her face.

The TOWIE star shared before and after images on Instagram after she had fillers injected into her tear ducts, cheeks and chin.