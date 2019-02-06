Gemma Collins BLOCKED from Dancing On Ice WhatsApp group

Harsh…

Gemma Collins has a reputation for being a diva – but that doesn’t mean her Dancing On Ice pals are going to tolerate it.

In fact, when the TOWIE star reportedly throws a tantrum, she’s booted out of the DOI WhatsApp group as punishment.

According to her pal and fellow skating contestant, Brian McFadden, when Gemma turns into her alter-ego, The GC, she behaves like a ‘diva’ and is a ‘pain in the backside’.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the former Westlife singer said: ‘She’s amazing, I love Gemma. The GC can be a pain in the backside, but Gemma herself is brilliant. I love Gemma.’

But when The GC takes over, Brian admitted that she’s barred from the group chat for being ‘rude’.

He added: ‘She gets removed when she’s rude. She can be a diva to all the ITV people, but when she’s a diva to us she gets blocked.

‘The group is called Icicles. The picture is us, four or five of us, me, James [Jordan], Gemma, Wes [Nelson], Ryan [Sidebottom] and Melody [Thornton], on the first night we all met.’

Meanwhile, Gemma and DOI judge Jason Gardiner have been locked in an explosive battle ever since she joined the show.

In case you missed it, The GC went on an almighty rant a couple of weeks ago accusing the judge live on air of ‘selling stories on her’ following an interview in which he called her ‘lazy’.

And last week, Jason claimed that Gemma is overshadowing talented contestants on the show, despite being not ‘that good’ on the ice herself.

Appearing on the Jeremy Vine Show, he said: ‘It’s annoying

‘We’ve got an amazing line up this year and have people who are so good on the show, and it seems to be all we ever talk about is one particular contestant who really isn’t that good on the show as a competitor in terms of what she is physically able to do on the ice.’