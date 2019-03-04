Wow...

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry isn’t afraid to show off her surgically enhanced assets during her luxury getaway to the Caribbean with beau Sam Gowland.

The 23-year-old has practically been living in a bikini since jetting off on a tropical getaway after wrapping up filming on the new series of Geordie Shore.

And the cheeky star couldn’t resist sharing another sexy snap of her curvaceous figure on Sunday.

Posting a belfie to perhaps end all belfies, Chloe uploaded a close-up of her bum while she posed on the beach in a bikini.

Knowing the impact her derrière would have, Chloe didn’t even bother to caption the snap.

But her fans rushed to comment anyway, with many complimenting her on her stunning ‘bootay’.

One said: ‘What a great bootay! Booty shore!’ while a second added: ‘Your body is amazing! If your happy screw what anyone else says ❤️.’

While a third said: ‘You look good 🙂. Sam’s a lucky guy to have such a beautiful person like you 👌🏻.’

And a fourth added: ‘You are actually stunning man it’s unreal 😻😭🌍.’

Meanwhile, Chloe’s holiday snaps come after she claimed she would stop going under the knife because her love of cosmetic procedures has resulted in her suffering from body dysmorphia.

She told Closer magazine: ‘It’s ever since I started having surgery that I’ve felt like this, and maybe after some of the negative comments.

‘I didn’t have body dysmorphia before Geordie Shore [2015] I would say it’s happened since I started getting surgery – I think that’s what created it.’

She added: ‘I’m never having any more. People think I’ve had loads of surgery but I haven’t.’

Chloe has had rhinoplasty, liposuction, breast implants and a breast uplift in three years, as well as several fillers, injections and non-invasive procedures including a Brazilian bum lift.