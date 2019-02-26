Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry has been keeping her fans updated on her luxury getaway with boyfriend Sam Gowland.

The 23-year-old and Sam, also 23, jetted off on a Caribbean break after filming wrapped on a new series of the MTV show – and it appears bikinis are all Chloe needs for her break.

Slipping into a tiny red bikini, Chloe proudly showed off her surgically enhanced assets as she made sure to capture every angle of her body on camera.

Sharing a series of images to her Instagram Stories, Chloe panned the camera up and down her body so fans could get a better look at her figure.

She also shared some loved-up snaps with Sam from the pool in their luxury villa, which featured a stunning view of the beach in the distance.

But Chloe wasn’t the only one to document her trip as Sam made sure to keep his followers updated on their adventures too.

Sharing a lovely image of him and Chloe on his own Instagram, he captioned the image: ‘Just arrived❤️… Seeing the another part of the world with my world #carribean.’

Meanwhile, Chloe’s holiday snaps come after she claimed she would stop going under the knife because her love of cosmetic procedures has resulted in her suffering from body dysmorphia.

She told Closer magazine: ‘It’s ever since I started having surgery that I’ve felt like this, and maybe after some of the negative comments.

‘I didn’t have body dysmorphia before Geordie Shore [2015] I would say it’s happened since I started getting surgery – I think that’s what created it.’

She added: ‘I’m never having any more. People think I’ve had loads of surgery but I haven’t.’

Chloe has had rhinoplasty, liposuction, breast implants and a breast uplift in three years, as well as several fillers, injections and non-invasive procedures.