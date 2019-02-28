If you like it, then you shoulda...

Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry has been posting some seriously envy-inducing snaps during her luxury getaway to the Caribbean.

Chloe, 23, and boyfriend Sam Gowland, also 23, jetted off on a tropical getaway after wrapping up filming on the new series of Geordie Shore – and the cheeky star couldn’t resist sharing a few sexy snaps of her curvaceous figure.

Her latest saucy pic proudly displays her surgically-enhanced assets, barely contained by a skimpy hot-pink playsuit.

But could there be trouble in paradise for Chloe and her Love Island beau? Apparently so, if Sam doesn’t come up with the goods by the time they’re back on UK soil.

Ahead of the holiday, sassy Chloe teased her boyfriend on twitter, writing: ‘If there isn’t a ring on the finger by this holiday your done with !!’

Sam was quick to respond to Chloe’s threat and even offered to put a ring on it, but it’s not quite the diamond bling she was hoping for…

‘Good job we r all inclusive n they have Harribo sweets then isn’t it,’ the cheeky Northern lad replied.

It seems like Chloe has had a rapid change of heart since she last opened up about marrying Sam back in November, when the Geordie Shore cast took part in a ballroom special in Blackpool.

The reality TV babe wasn’t feeling the idea at all after seeing Sam’s unusual moves on the dance floor.

She said at the time: ‘To be honest, I don’t know if I want to marry Sam anymore because after seeing them ballroom dance moves, I’ve never seen anything like it.

‘Ballroom dancing is the worst type of dancing ever. Even though it was sh*t, I actually really enjoyed it. And I learnt some moves for my wedding day, for me first dance.’

Sam defended himself by saying: ‘Do I look like I wanna do ballroom dancing? None of us can dance so f*ck knows what we looked like on the night.’