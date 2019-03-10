‘Her tan tho!’

Chloe Ferry has posted yet ANOTHER envy-inducing snap on Instagram, showing off her holiday tan after a long break in the sun with beau Sam Gowland.

The Geordie Shore star, 23, has just arrived back from a luxury holiday with Sam, also 23, in the Caribbean. The pair jetted off to a warmer climate at the end of Feb, after filming the latest season of the show.

Pretty much as soon as she touched down in tropical surroundings, Chloe posted a sizzling series of pics of herself sporting various teeny-tiny bikinis.

Sam must be pretty seasoned in his role of Insta husband by now…

In her latest pic, Chloe shows off her holiday glow in a baby pink costume adorned with metallic stars – and fans are LOVING the look.

‘HER TAN THO 💓💓💓 amazing hun xx,’ wrote one.

‘Ooh where did you get your cossie from Chloe? Its gorgeous 😍 x’ commented another. ‘Want ya 👙 swimsuit chloe were u get it chick xx’ a third asked.

While Chloe looks like she’s having a great time splashing around with her buddies, some fans questioned her caption: ‘Hot tub party’.

‘That’s a paddling pool’, wrote one follower. While another quipped, ‘Looks more like a blow up pool.‘

It’s an exciting time for Chloe and boyfriend Sam, who are rumoured to have landed their own TV show.

‘Chloe and Sam are really excited about getting this opportunity and can’t wait to start filming,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They don’t think their lives are that exciting but in reality, together they are absolutely hilarious.

‘Chloe doesn’t hold back and speaks her mind about everything. She’s promised to do the same and is open to talking about surgery, sex and the pressure she’s been under lately from trolls on social media.’

The insider continued: ‘This show has the potential to be as big, if not bigger, than Charlotte’s. If it’s a success, it could be on TV next year.’

Good luck, guys!