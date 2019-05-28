The Geordie Shore girls have received some harsh words!

The female cast of Geordie Shore reunited for a mega glam vacation to Ibiza this week, with Holly Hagan, Charlotte Crosby, Chloe Ferry, Sophie Kasaei and Abbie Holborn proving their friendship is still very much alive.

Making sure to snap plenty of posey photos, the MTV reality girls can be seen standing beside each other and pouting for the camera, flaunting their bikini bodies.

Giving a nod to the fact that the Newcastle natives look somewhat different to what they did when they rose to fame on Geordie Shore back in 2011, 26-year-old Holly Hagan captioned the pic: ‘When you all have the same surgeon 😜😂.’

While some commenters found the message hilarious, with former TOWIE star Vas J Morgan penning: ‘Funniest caption I’ve ever seen. Literally,’ a fair few of Holly’s 3.7 million followers weren’t so amused.

One remarked: ‘go easy on the lip fillers girls,’ while another slammed the telly star’s choice of words, adding: ‘It worries me that the next generation of teenagers might follow you and even look up to you. Not great role models. It’s really sad to see this picture and the caption isn’t something that should have laughing emoji’s next to it.’

Meanwhile, trolls were quick to leave more comments on Chloe Ferry’s Instagram page, after she shared a revealing snapshot, posing in a chest popping purple bikini.

Beneath the photo, one follower begged: ‘Please stop with the plastic surgery. You look unhealthy,’ while another chipped in to say: ‘Very unrealistic. No wonder so many girls are self conscious when comparing to an unnatural body,’ and a third penned: ‘This makes me feel sad. She looks un natural