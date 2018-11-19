She’s still pretty busty!

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan is no stranger when it comes to sharing her life with the public so why would it be any different when it came to revealing her new smaller boobs…

The 26-year-old reality star recently had her breast implants taken out and she couldn’t wait to show off her more in-proportion boobs.

In a picture shared with her 3.7 million followers, Holly is wearing a pair of skintight jeans with a bright orange lacy vest.

Despite having her breasts reduced, Holly still looks very busty in the low-cut garment.

She captioned the photo: ‘Steak night @rare_dineanddrink literally loving how much better my boobs feel thank you so much @elitesurgical Bag – @jewelboutique #ad.’

The photo, which has been liked more than 48,000 times, received hundreds of comments from her fans and even one comment from her plastic surgeon.

‘Thank you @hollygshorefor trusting us with your #breastimplantsreplacement surgery and #breastuplift#breastupliftwithplants . See you soon for your review with your surgeon #mrsultanhassan.’

One fan wrote: ‘Look how much better she looks with less boobage.’

Another added: ‘You look stunning! Looks a lot more natural and probably more comfortable for you.’

In an earlier Instagram picture of her and her surgeon before the reduction she said: ‘GOODBYE FFs you have brought me great joy and made me a lot of money over the years but it’s time for a new chapter.

‘In the extremely capable hands of Mr Hassan @elitesurgical here in Birmingham. #imfakeimflirtyandivegotdoublefs #gonebutneverforgotten.’

Last year, Holly revealed she would be going under the knife again when she tweeted about her dreams of a reduction saying: ‘100% getting rid of these massive mountain breasts next year. They’ve had their day now it’s time for something less dramatic.’

We think she looks gorgeous!

Words by Leanne Carr