Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan might come across as one of the most confident reality stars on our telly screens, but now she’s opened up about her insecurities in an honest new Instagram post.

Sharing a photo of the side of her face which is covered in red blotches, the 26-year-old penned an emotional message about feeling ‘the most stressed she’s ever been.’

‘I can’t even bring myself to post the video of my skin because it’s that horrific and its embarrassing,’ the star began.

‘I’m the most stressed I’ve ever been in my life. My skins broke out into little white heads everywhere and my mouth is full of ulcers.

Revealing she’d been relying on her football player beau Jacob Blythe for moral support, she continued: ‘I’ve cancelled my holiday with my friends and literally cried all night to my boyfriend.’

Charlotte Crosby’s BFF then went on to tell her followers about a photoshoot she took part in yesterday with fellow reality stars such as Lateysha Grace, admitting she felt uneasy posing next to ‘beautiful girls’.

‘I did a shoot with the most beautiful girls yesterday and I can’t tell you how self conscious I was,’ she continued.

‘Obviously everyone was so lovely and reassuring but I’m looking in the mirror like my chin looks like it has rice crispys stuck to it you feel so embarrassed.’

Seemingly referencing the recent controversy around Love Island star Mike Thalassitis’ suicide, Holly said: ‘With everything that’s been going on recently I feel we have a responsibility to show that our lives are not perfect.

‘I don’t want you to look at the things I’m doing and think I have the perfect life when actually I’m sat here crying into my chinese.’

In one final post, the Geordie lass added: ‘The point is just don’t believe everything you see on social media, it’s a highlight reel of best bits, not real life. Everyone is normal and everyone has struggles and down days.’

This isn’t the first time Holly has opened up about her mental health struggles, as the star previously revealed she suffered terrifying panic attacks at the height of her anxiety in 2015.

Describing one particular day filming for Geordie Shore, she explained: ‘It feels like your chest is so tight your heart is going to explode and you go to breathe in and it feels like someone’s put a plug in your airway.

‘Tears streaming out of my face completely terrified and embarrassed.

‘But of course once that was over I had to work, put on that brave confident face and pretend it never happened. I had so many attacks that day I was exhausted.’