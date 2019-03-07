How much?

Holly Hagan has revealed that she used to rake in ‘thousands’ of pounds a day from X-rated website OnlyFans.

The former Geordie Shore star admitted to sharing raunchy content on the site, as it was a no-brainer when it came to making extra cash at the start of her career.

The subscription-based site allows celebs and influencers to post videos and photos to their subscribers, who can also tip, via monthly memberships.

‘Honestly, when I first signed up to it I made thousands in a day – it was mental,’ the 26-year-old told the Daily Star.

‘It was crazy. You can tip on it but it depends what you are going to do.’

However, Holly made sure that she only ‘sold’ content she was happy with in case one of her fans leaked it to the press.

She added: ‘I was always aware about what I was putting out there as people are always going to screenshot and leak it.

‘Anything I posted I was always happy about it getting out there in the press.’

And while she doesn’t use the platform as frequently as she used to, Holly admitted girls like her can make a killing from sharing naughty content.

‘I don’t really post on OnlyFans anymore but it’s f***ing mental how much money girls can make on there. It is really good if you are that type of girl.’

She added: ‘I used to do all the glamour stuff anyway.’

And while the website wasn’t intended to be solely used for X-rated material, it’s also used by fitness bloggers, dieticians and more, Holly reckons it’s the perfect solution for girls who used to work in the now defunct lads’ mags.

‘The thing is the glamour mags are gone now and these girls need somewhere else to make money and it is the perfect platform,’ Holly claimed.

‘It doesn’t mean everyone is going porn… it is everything from lingerie to topless and then the more hardcore stuff.’

Holly however, insists she only ever shared lingerie or topless shots.