Geordie Shore newbie Nathan Henry says he fancies Charlotte Crosby …but this is his secret boyfriend

We love the new Geordie Shore addition very much so

It wasn’t just the Geordie Shore house that welcomed new boy Nathan Henry with open arms last night, but followers of the show too.

As well as having (questionably) the best eyebrows in Newcastle, 23-year-old Nath is also the first bisexual to ever star on the show – which was praised online by the fans, despite his own initial fears.

‘Finally a member of the LGBT community!’ one Twitter use wrote, while another stated: ‘Gay or straight, it doesn’t bother me.’

Two refreshing statements we couldn’t agree with more tbh.

And with his debut appearance coming just weeks after Nath confessed to us he felt his sexuality would make it ‘hard’ joining the show, it seems all his worries were slightly unnecessary.

‘Being bisexual I imagined it would be hard meeting the lads in the house,’ Nath told us. ‘I thought ‘Oh god, this is going to be really horrible and all they’re going to be doing is pulling girls’ but they were absolutely fine.’

‘Gaz [Beadle] told me to just be myself, while Aaron [Chalmers] and Scotty T have even been asking to use some of my concealer!’

However, despite admitting he fancies a large percentage of the house, including Charlotte Crosby, we can reveal the star actually has a secret boyfriend away from the show.

While bantering with the blonde bae online during his debut episode last night, a seriously sweet selfie of the pair emerged, stating ‘Nathan’s my boyfriend’ followed by a hashtag LOL.

Click through our gallery above and check out how CUUUUTE the couple are.