Scotty T has the ladies of the house in a right spin

The boys and girls of Geordie Shore aren’t known for being particularly prudish – only last week did we see Charlotte Crosby and Chloe Ferry engaging in some, erm, *undercover lady loving*, cut short by Charlotte’s lack of personal trimming. (Confused? All is explained here…)

And with a new episode brings another shocking turn, as Chloe and Scotty T turn up the heat, despite his ongoing flirtation with fellow housemate Chantelle Connelly.

On Tuesday’s edition of the riotous reality show, the house begins to recover from a heavy night before, when new girl Chantelle got close to another guy in the club to get revenge on Scotty.

Sadly, it seems as if her plan backfires – as Chloe tells Charlotte that while Chantelle was elsewhere, she and Scotty rekindled their past flame:

‘I was very drunk last night. You know I was very drunk. Me and Scott…I s*cked him off.’

‘WOAH MY GOD! What?!’ says Charlotte – precisely our reaction, especially since Chantelle was crying over Scotty at the same time…

‘I’ve only got one thing on my mind…Scott. I like him so much,’ a lovelorn Chloe then tells the camera.

However, Chloe’s conscience eventually gets the best of her, and she admits her tryst with Scotty:

‘I’m so…honestly Chantelle, I’m so sorry. It should never ever have happened. I’m so sorry and I know you’ll probably never ever forgive us right, but I’m so f*cking sorry. I would do anything to take it back, because it meant nothing. I couldn’t feel a thing.’

Chantelle is hurt – but worse for Scotty, she isn’t in a very forgiving mood at ALL.

You’d think this would signal the end for Scotty and Chantelle, but by the end of the episode, they’re both heading back to his room. And, spoiler alert: it’s not for any reasons platonic…and all hell breaks loose in the rest of the house.

Yikes. Can anything stop Scotty T from getting the girl?

