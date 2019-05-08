'The saddest day of her life so far'

Sophie Kasaei – one of the original stars of Geordie Shore – has announced she’s hanging up her Geordie boots and quitting the MTV series.

Fans were left devastated after Sophie, 29, broke the news on Twitter last night, ahead of her final episode of the hit MTV show.

‘Tonight is one of the saddest episodes of my @mtvgeordieshore life, all good things have sometimes go to come to an end. It was time to say my goodbyes tune in to @MTVUK at 10pm to watch me say goodbye to the house,’ she tweeted.

During the hour-long episode, Sophie revealed it was the arrival of her ex-flame, Alex MacPherson, that was behind her decision to leave.

Explaining her reasons whilst penning an emotional note to her cast-mates, Sophie said: ‘I can’t imagine how Jay [Bigzy] would feel knowing that I’m living in the house with Alex.

‘I absolutely love the friends in this house because they’re like my family… but for the first time in ages I actually have to put myself first.

‘My relationship is so important and I think the way that I’ve been feeling this time around… I just think it’s the right time to pack my things up and walk away. It has been the most amazing time but I know deep down this is the right thing.’

While Sophie – who has been on the show since 2011, with a brief break in the middle – clearly felt now is the right time to walk away, users flocked to Twitter to beg the reality TV star to change her mind.

‘Not gonna lie I got slightly emotional watching #GeordieShore tonight. I know you did what was best for you @SophieKasaei_ but I literally feel like worlds ended,’ one fan tweeted.

Another said, ‘Don’t think I’ve ever been this emotional watching Geordie Shore. I can’t believe Sophie left the house @SophieKasaei_ @mtvgeordieshore #ComeBackSophie.’

Leaving the house, Sophie follows in the footsteps of Vicky Pattison, Gaz Beadle, Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson – who are all fellow Geordie Shore alumni.

Best of luck, Soph!