She’s no stranger to flashing the flesh and yesterday was no different for Chloe Ferry as she took to Instagram to share another racy pic.

The Geordie Shore star delighted fans as she stripped down to a sparkly pink bikini, which left very little to the imagination.

Chloe, 23, ensured fans saw her body from all angles in the racy clip which was posted on her Instagram story.

The feisty Newcastle native shared an equally cheeky video to her profile, sporting the same sexy swimwear and moving the camera around her bod.

Chloe certainly isn’t shy when it comes to baring all on the ‘gram, and her fans are always happy to pay her a compliment or two.

One follower wrote: ‘Body is honestly insane,’ while one more added: ‘Body goals Chloe.’

A third supporter said: ‘OMG love love love this bikini.’

Despite the complimentary comments, some followers weren’t so keen on Chloe’s body-baring ensemble, suggesting that there was something not quite right about it.

One comment read: ‘Beautiful bikini!! But what is it now days that young girls have to wear bikini tops that don’t fit? Really doesn’t look classy.’

Another follower agreed, writing: ‘What is it with people thinking under boob looks good?! Just looks like your top doesn’t fit!’

Ferry’s fans were quick to come to her defence, though, with one writing: ‘If the person likes it I don’t see nothing wrong with it.’

With another piping up to educate any unknowing followers on the art of the underboob: ‘The top is meant to be like that it’s called underboob.’

Chloe also took to social media yesterday to reveal some exciting news, confirming that she is opening her own beauty salon called CM House Of Aesthetics.

Posting a snap of the empty shop building to her Instagram story, she wrote alongside it: ‘Can’t wait for you to be ready.’

Chloe teased some sneak peaks of the inside of the salon, showing off the renovation work.

Words by Caitlin Elliott.