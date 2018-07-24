‘It’s the end of an era!’ George Shelley opens up on Louis Walsh’s controversial X Factor exit

The former Union J member has revealed exactly what he thinks about the new line up...

Last week The X Factor unveiled its brand spanking new-look judging panel for the 2018 series which will be made up of Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Simon Cowell.

And while the whole nation is undecided whether the latest batch of musical experts will be a hit when the show returns later this year, now former contestant George Shelley has revealed exactly what he thinks.

The 24-year-old – who appeared in the ninth series of The X Factor back in 2012 as a member of boyband Union J –  was mentored by show veteran Louis Walsh and has admitted things just won’t be the same without him.

‘It’s obviously the biggest change in line up since X Factor,’ George told us.

‘We’ll have to wait and see. Louis was obviously my mentor on the show when I was with Union J so it feels like the end of an era!’

Revealing whether he’s still in touch with the Irish mentor, George then added: ‘I saw Louis last year at the X Factor final when I presented. It was really cool to go back and see him and be back in that atmosphere again.’

This comes after George recently released his comeback single ‘Technicolour’ – a song he tells us got him through a dark time in his life.

The former I’m A Celeb star’s sister Harriet, 21, was tragically killed in a road accident last year and George took 12 months out of the music industry following his family tragedy.

Speaking about getting back into work, the star said: ‘Last year was really tough and I would never be able to deny that fact. 

‘I needed a year off to gather my thoughts and reflect on what had been a crazy six years in this industry. I figured out music is what I want to do so I just had to get myself together.’

George is also working with the BBC on a documentary which details the hurdles he’s recently faced.