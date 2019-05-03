J Lo is that you?

TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou has taken to Instagram to share a super sultry snap with fans.

The 27-year-old reality star showed off some side boob as she posed for the photo, decked out head to toe in nineties themed gear.

The blonde beauty can be seen perched beside a fluorescent dance floor, sporting a pair of denim hot pants teamed with some high-heeled boots and a luminous yellow bum bag, accessorising with a matching scrunchie.

Showing the camera her best pout, Georgia penned: ‘I was born in the 90”s 📸,’

Fans were quick to shower the Essex native with complimentary comments, with one writing: ‘You so hot 😍,’ and another even comparing her to a Kardashian, adding: ‘I thought this was Khloe Kardashian at a first glance 😂.

A third continued the flow of praise, writing: ‘Looking like Jlo 😍 🙌🏼.’

Georgia was joined by fellow TOWIE girl Chloe Sims as the pair stepped out to attend filming at the show’s nineties rave themed party.

Chlo didn’t hold back with her attire for the evening, donning a pair of red thigh high boots and styling her locks into a classic nineties crimp.

Georgia’s saucy Instagram upload comes after she revealed to The Sun her relationship with boyfriend Tommy Mallet was on the verge of breaking point during his recent battle with depression.

She admitted: ‘It was bad, I didn’t understand what he was going through and I didn’t get it, Tommy never cries so when he went into the dark place I didn’t know what to do.

‘At first I was thinking it was me. It was hard because I’m not trained in anything like that.

‘I’m good at giving advice but I’ve learned the main thing you can do is just be there and listen, it was a lot of pressure and was incredibly hard.’