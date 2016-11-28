Looks like Georgia is one smitten kitten

Georgia May Foote has long been dropping hints about a new man in her life and now it looks like she’s ready to be open about it.

The actress appeared to confirm that she’s dating model George Alsford via Instagram over the weekend when she tagged him in a photo which shows his hand resting on what looks to be Georgia’s knee.

‘G,’ Georgia, 25, simply captioned the intimate shot.

G A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112) on Nov 26, 2016 at 8:09am PST

Fans of the brunette star – who split from Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice in August – were thrilled to see that she seems to be loved-up again.

‘Life is too short, be happy, both of you xx,’ one admirer commented on the picture, whilst another wrote: ‘she deserves a decent genuine guy not a player 😍 goodluck @georgiamay112 a gorgeous girl with a heart of gold 💖 x’

Awww. Model George is often seen wearing the same rings as seen in the photo on various Instagram pictures so it’s almost certain that he’s the mystery man!

It comes after weeks of the pair getting flirty on the social media site amid rumours they could be dating since meeting at the offices of Select Model Management – who they’re both signed to – in October.

Last week George posted a clip of himself in a new Christmas campaign for Marks And Spencer, prompting Georgia to adoringly comment: ‘That smile 😘’

Then there was the day that Georgia got a very cheeky response from George when she remarked on a photo of a yummy-looking meal he’d made.

‘Feed me,’ she posted, leading George to answer back: ‘@georgiamay112 I’ll feed you all sorts G.’ Ooh-er.

Apparently the pair have been spending as much time as possible together around their busy schedules in recent weeks and it sounds like Georgia is pretty smitten.

‘George fancies the pants off Georgia,’ a source tells the Daily Star. ‘They met at the offices of their agency and have been meeting up as much as they can around her hectic work schedule.

‘They’re really enjoying each other’s company. He thinks she’s really hot and they’re having a lot of fun together.’

It’s all a far cry from the heartbreak of Georgia’s break-up from Giovanni. The split came as a shock to fans following their whirlwind romance, which started over New Year after they reached the Strictly final together.

Prior to that Georgia had been seeing Coronation Street actor Sean Ward but it ended in late 2015.

Let’s hope the actress is a bit luckier in love this time!