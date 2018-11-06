The Love Island BFFL's are sticking together

Whilst the end of the summer spelt heartbreak for a number of Love Island couples, Georgia Steel and Dani Dyer are busy proving that friendship never ends…

The girls, who met whilst starring on the hit ITV show earlier in the year, have managed to withstand their fair share of heartbreak – after Gee explosively called it quits with her former beau, Sam Bird.

And, with the concerning allegations of relationship tensions between Islander babe Dani, 22, and her boyfriend Jack Fincham, Georgia has now assured fans that she is sticking by her best pal.

‘I’m going to support whatever decision she makes. Dani needs me and I need her,’ the 20-year-old told The Sun.

‘We work really well together. I bring the energy and she calms me,’ Gee added, before asserting that she won’t be dishing any deets on the allegations: ‘It is not my place to say what’s going on.’

Recently, 26-year-old Jack and Dani have been plagued with rumours that their three-month relationship is in trouble – with a source telling The Sun: ‘They’ve been at each other’s necks for a few weeks now.’

However, the couple have dispelled the allegations – sharing a series of loved up snaps during their getaway to Rome.

Enjoying a spot of dinner during their Italian retreat, Dani snuggled up to Jack for a sweet snap – which she tellingly captioned: ‘loveyoubaby’

In another snap, Dani assured fans that she is ‘so happy right now’ – embracing Jack for the shot whilst enjoying a spot of sightseeing.

Fans have been quick to share their well-wishes for the couple. One shared: ‘Both look incredible what a great couple you both are!’

Agreeing, another added: ‘You two are so cute x @danidyerxx’

In a joint statement regarding the claims, Jack and Dani shared: ‘We try not to pay too much attention to all the gossip. We’re just really happy at the moment and are enjoying spending so much time together filming our new show.’