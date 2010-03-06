Gerard Butler: I’m not sure I want kids

Actor too busy to start a family
Gerard Butler still has reservations about becoming a dad.
The Law Abiding Citizen hunk, 40, worries his career would get in the way of family life.
‘Some days I think it would be great, but other days I don’t because my job takes me all over the place,’ Gerard tells Now.
‘I wouldn’t necessarily be around for them that much.
‘But I can definitely imagine it happening one day. I love being an uncle and I get on well with kids.’
Gerard has been linked to Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson in the past.