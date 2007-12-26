Geri Halliwell addicted to garlic

Singer is munching on the healthy veg to keep herself from getting ill

Geri Halliwell has reportedly become addicted to garlic – because she reckons it will help her stay healthy on the Spice Girls world tour.

The 35-year-old singer is determined to keep fit, so she’s been munching on a diet packed with the medicinal veg as well as beetroot and carrots.

‘Geri worked so hard to prepare for the tour,’ says a source. ‘The fans mean so much to her and she is scared about letting them down if she were to get ill. She wants to perform to the best of her ability every night.’

Geri is also said to be doing yoga every day to help her maintain good health.

‘She’s very aware that even the slightest hint of a cold could keep her from performing and she has been obsessively saying to people, “Don’t let me get ill”,’ the source tells the Daily Express.

‘She sees this as the Spice Girls’ big chance to restart their careers. She wants to make sure that absolutely nothing goes wrong.’