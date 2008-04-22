Geri Halliwell: Becoming a mum helped end fued with Victoria Beckham

Ginger Spice insists their children brought her and Posh together

Geri Halliwell says becoming a mum helped end her feud with Victoria Beckham.

The pair fell out when Geri quit the Spice Girls in 1998.

But Geri, 35, says motherhood helped each of them to appreciate the other’s strengths.

‘I have huge admiration for Victoria,’ she says. ‘She’s done such a great job with her boys. They are all so well mannered and caring.

‘Victoria and I are actually the biggest supporters of each other. We feel really proud of one another.’

Now Geri’s daughter Bluebell, 23 months, regularly has play dates with Victoria’s boys.

‘Romeo is just so sweet with Bluebell,’ she tells You.

Posh, 34, is mum to Brooklyn, 9, Romeo, 5, and Cruz, 3, with husband David, 32.

