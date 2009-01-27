Geri Halliwell engaged to millionaire boyfriend Fabrizio Politi

Ginger Spice's bloke proposed over Christmas

Geri Halliwell is to wed her Italian boyfriend Fabrizio Politi.

The ex-Spice Girl met the millionaire yacht builder, 34, at a Florence nightclub in December.

And he proposed over Christmas with a £223,000 sparkler.

‘We are delighted to announce the engagement of Geri Halliwell and Fabrizio Politi,’ reads a statement.

‘As a token of their commitment to each other Fabrizio presented Geri with an engagement ring over the festive season.

‘There are no immediate plans for marriage as the couple are enjoying their engagement.’

Geri, 36, has daughter Bluebell Madonna with American screenwriter Sacha Gervasi.

She split from dancer Ivan ‘Flipz’ Velez in November.

