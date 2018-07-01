The singer unearthed a retro pic of Hazza hanging out with the Spice Girls back in 1997.

The teenage years must have been rather unusual for Prince Harry. After all, at 13 years old, casually spending the afternoon with five Spice Girls in toe must have been pretty surreal…

In 1997 Harry made his first public experience in Johannesburg, South Africa, following the funeral of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham were on hand to ease what must have been a difficult time for Harry, encouragingly holding his hand while they posed for the cameras. Cute!

The cheeky chap is seen sharing a candid moment stood between Posh and Baby Spice. The young Prince dressed in a smart suit for the occasion, while the girls showed off their signature styles in FAB ’90s outfits.

Geri shared the sweet snap on Instagram at the weekend, sending fans wild. “This is too cute!” one wrote. Another commented: “Posh is smiling!”

Another commented on how sweet it is that Harry’s relationship with Post has lasted until the current day. “Amazing that Posh was many years later a guest at Prince Harry’s and Megan’s wedding 👰🏻” they wrote.

The throwback pic held particular significance as just a day after it was posted would have been Diana’s 57th birthday.

Harry’s been keeping a low profile after returning from his honeymoon with actress Meghan Markle. He was last spotted out and about this weekend enjoying some fun in the sun with brother Prince William at Coworth Park in Ascot for the Audi Polo Challenge.

Meghan, the new Duchess of Sussex, joined the brothers along with her good friend Serena Williams.