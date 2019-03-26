And it's not very complimentary!

Mel B shocked Spice Girls fans after claiming she’d once had sex with bandmate Geri Horner.

But while Geri is yet to speak out on the confession, the 46-year-old reportedly once revealed details about a lesbian encounter with someone famous.

So, could she have been talking about 43-year-old Mel?

Speaking to US DJ Howard Stern all the way back in 2003, Geri said: ‘I had lesbian sex once. I realised quickly I was not a lesbian.’

According to the Mirror, the mum-of-two continued: ‘I don’t mind boobs but the other bit is not my cup of tea.

‘I didn’t like the lesbian thing. It is part of experimenting. I was drunk at the time.’

Popstar Geri kept coy about who she was referring to at the time, but added: ‘I don’t think she was a lesbian either. I’m going to leave the rest to your imagination.’

In another unearthed interview, Ginger Spice was also asked who she would like to sleep with from the group in a game of ‘sh*g or marry’.

Speaking to MTV, the star said: ‘I probably want to marry Emma and sh*g Mel B. She’s the top…are you allowed to say sh*g on MTV?’

This comes after Geri – who is now married to Formula 1 boss Christian Horner – was said to be ‘furious’ with Mel after she told Piers Morgan they’d slept together during an episode of his Life Stories.

An insider told The Sun: ‘This is typical Mel, running her mouth, but Geri is more than a bit miffed.

‘Mel messaged the girls to tell them about what she had said after filming the interview, but she didn’t even say sorry. She needs to do some serious grovelling to make up with Geri. This isn’t something she’s going to forget easily.’

‘Mel insists it’s true, but Geri says she’s blown it out of all proportion and needs to keep her mouth shut.’