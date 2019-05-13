Ginger Spice is said to be ditching her famous frock!

Geri Horner is reportedly set to leave her iconic Union Jack mini dress in the past when she joins the Spice Girls for their long awaited reunion tour this year.

The 45-year-old pop songstress is said to be planning to choose a more ‘age appropriate’ outfit choice for the girl band’s come back, ditching the famously revealing 90s getup.

With the patriotic frock known for baring the entirety of Geri’s legs, flashing her undies and accentuating her chest, the singer will seemingly be opting for more conservative costumes.

Despite the rest of the legendary group being keen to slip back into their old school clothes, mum-of-two G is set to sport a slightly different vibe.

A source revealed: ‘All the girls have fully embraced this zeitgeist reunion, even if it means wearing clothes they wouldn’t ­necessarily pluck from their own wardrobes.

‘But Geri is a married woman, with kids of her own, and isn’t so keen to revert back to the Ginger Spice of old.’

Speaking to The Sun, the insider revealed the reasoning behind G’s decision to get rid of the flag themed gear, adding: ‘Understandably she wants to look more age-appropriate.

‘She doesn’t want to be prancing around the stage in a sequinned Union Flag minidress with her boobs out and wearing leather knee-high boots.’

The Spice Girls tour is set to kick off next month, with band member’s Mel B, 43, Mel C, 45, and Emma Bunton, also 43, joining Geri for the concerts – although Posh Spice Victoria Beckham won’t be returning to the line up.

With rehearsals for the shows well underway, the ladies have been sharing behind the scenes snippets with fans.

Scary Spice took to Instagram to share a clip of herself learning the choreography to smash hit Who Do You Think You Are, while Emma posted a video with the rest of the band, excitedly shouting: ‘Look who’s here!’