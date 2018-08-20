The former camp-mate thinks she'll be the perfect replacement

With an Ant McPartlin shaped hole in this year’s I’m A Celebrity line-up, speculation is rife as to who will replace the star and co-host the show alongside Declan Donnelly.

And, next up, throwing themselves into the mix to replace Ant – who is continuing his recovery following his drink drive arrest in March – is former camp-mate Gillian McKeith.

The self-proclaimed ‘poo expert’ appeared on I’m A Celeb back in 2010 and quickly made a name for herself for her constant moaning and THAT fainting episode during a live bush-tucker trial.

But, despite her bad experiences Down Under, the 58-year-old told Now she’d happily return to present the ITV show alongside Dec.

‘I think I should present it with him [Dec]. I think we’d be a very good combo,’ Gillian confessed.

‘I’d definitely do it. Considering the experience I had in the jungle I think people would love to see me. As long as no spiders come near me and I wear a net over my entire body I should be fine.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

But, despite seeming keen to return to I’m A Celeb eight years after her first stint, Gillian told Now that she’s actually developed MORE fears since the show.

‘I have another phobia now, since I went into the jungle. I now cannot be in small spaces. I can’t go in lifts. It’s after being under the ground. If I find myself in a small lift I feel like I’m going to start screaming.’

But, the mum-of-two doesn’t regret going on the show and insisted she ‘learned’ lots of things about herself.

‘I’d have a nervous breakdown [if I had to do the trials again now]. I learned that I really am terrified of spiders.’

I think we all learned that, Gillian!

We caught up with Gillian at the launch of Kiss x Billie Faiers. For more information, visit their website.