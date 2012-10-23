Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding faces skin cancer scare

The singer is awaiting test results after analysis of three separate moles

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding faces a nervous week as she awaits for test results after three potentially cancerous moles were removed from her back.

Doctors are hopeful that no further treatment is needed but Sarah, 30, is understandably feeling ‘scared.’

‘This is an incredibly stressful time for her,’ says a source.

‘It’s early days and the doctors are very positive – but the word “cancer” is terrifying to hear and Sarah is naturally stressing about it.’

Sarah’s procedure last Wednesday took place just two days before Girls Aloud reunited to announce the release of their new single Something New, and Sarah has received the full support of her band mates.

‘The girls are completely behind her,’ the insider tells the Sun.

‘Some of the fans have suggested she hasn’t been enthusiastic about the tour, but the girls have told her not to stress because she’ll only run herself down and make herself sick.’

