Cheryl has been spotted jetting out of the country – as ex Liam Payne gets his groove on over in Coachella, Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old looked glam in a white jacket with striped band around her waist as she unloaded the car at a London airport.

The former Girls Aloud star was accompanied with her mum Joan, 59, and it’s thought son Bear, two, will be travelling with them on the trip, as Cheryl appears to be clutching a child’s blue i-pad cover.

Liam and Cheryl are said to be still on good terms – having given a friendly exchange at the Global Awards earlier this year – and it wouldn’t surprise us if Liam decides to jet out to meet them somewhere for a family holiday.

And with recent reports suggesting Liam and rumoured girlfriend Naomi Campbell have split up, could any potential time Cheryl and Liam have together help them re-connect?

View this post on Instagram ☀️🌴@coachella A post shared by Liam Payne (@liampayne) on Apr 14, 2019 at 1:24pm PDT

But fans shouldn’t hold their breath of them rekindling anything just yet…

Cheryl spoke out last week on her desire to have more children. She said, ‘You don’t necessarily need to be in a relationship. I’ve got a friend who has had two children using donors. Not everything has to be conventional. You can spend ages looking for the right man, waiting for the perfect time to get pregnant, then the right man might turn out to be the wrong man. There are definitely other routes I would consider.’

But hold the ‘bump watch’ as it’s not likely to be any time soon.

Cheryl added, ‘Not right now – it’s so not something I’m even thinking about. I wouldn’t rule it out maybe at some point in the distant future. But it’s not a priority. I’ve found the love of my life and he’s absolutely enough for me.’

Let’s hope it’s a break filled with sun, sea and baby Bear snaps…